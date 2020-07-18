Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung launches range of SSDs in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new range of storage devices such as Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD.

ANI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:16 IST
Samsung launches range of SSDs in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new range of storage devices such as Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD. The 870 QVO SSD comes with a capacity of up to 8TB and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 1TB, Rs 19,999 for 2TB, Rs 39,999 for 4TB and Rs 74,999, for 8TB.

The Portable SSD T7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB respectively. "The Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers' fast-paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India in an official statement.

"The latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities," he added. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, taken to hospital: Police.

Manipurs Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots self, taken to hospital Police....

Muthoot Finance board decides to defer stock-split proposal

Muthoot Finance on Saturday said its board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The board discussed in depth the pros and cons of the stock split pr...

Mayawati, Akhilesh demand action after woman, daughter try self-immolation outside UP CM office

BSP and SP attacked the UP government on Saturday after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM office alleging police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, saying it should take the incident seriously and act ag...

Puducherry government to give rice, money to parents as schools are closed due to COVID-19

Taking into consideration the fact that students are not getting their mid-day meals provided at government schools, the Puducherry government has decided to give rice and money to every parent, said R Kamalakannan, Education Minister of Pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020