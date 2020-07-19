Left Menu
United Arab Emirates set to launch mission to Mars

The Hope Probe will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time/6:58 a.m. Japanese time Monday (2158 GMT Sunday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere. The first Arab mission to Mars was initially due to launch on July 14 but has been delayed twice due to bad weather.

Updated: 19-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:43 IST
The United Arab Emirates launches its first mission to Mars early on Monday as it strives to develop its scientific and technology capabilities and move away from its reliance on oil. The Hope Probe will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time/6:58 a.m. Japanese time Monday (2158 GMT Sunday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

The first Arab mission to Mars was initially due to launch on July 14 but has been delayed twice due to bad weather. There are currently eight active missions exploring Mars; some orbit the planet and some have landed on its surface. China and the United States each plan to send another this year.

The Emirates Mars Mission has cost $200 million, according to Minister for Advanced Sciences Sarah Amiri. It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, studying daily and seasonal changes. The UAE first announced plans for the mission in 2014 and launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big space-faring nations.

It has an ambitious plan for a Mars settlement by 2117. Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space last September when he flew to the International Space Station. To develop and build the Hope Probe, Emiratis and Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) worked with U.S. educational institutions.

Around an hour after launch, the probe will deploy solar panels to power its communication and other systems. The MBRSC space center in Dubai will then oversee the spacecraft during its 494 million km journey at an average speed of 121,000 km per hour.

