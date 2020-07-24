Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature

Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms.

ANI | California | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:20 IST
Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call app would get some integration with Facebook Live.

From within the Messenger Rooms app, the user will be able to hit a button and go live to Facebook, sharing whatever conversation one is having with the world. One will be able to invite as many as 50 people to join the call. Additionally, the user can host the most chaotic live podcast or a virtual book club or a webinar. Once after starting the stream, the user gets to choose where on Facebook should be shared and one can also get to choose the audience, who will watch the live streaming. It also offers an option to add new guests mid-broadcast and can remove a guest whenever required.

The new feature will start rolling out in "some countries" on Thursday, according to Facebook. Messenger Rooms was launched earlier this year in the midst of the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments

Chicago temporarily removed two statues of Christopher Columbus on Friday and announced it would reassess the appropriateness of all its monuments, a week after protesters had tried to topple one of the statues, leading to a violent clash w...

Rajasthan Guv acting on behest of central government: Kapil Sibal

The Congress on Friday attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not calling an assembly session by accusing him of abdicating his constitutional obligation and acting on the behest of the central government. The party also questioned t...

Russian central bank cuts key rate to record low of 4.25%

Russias central bank cut the key interest rate to a record low of 4.25 on Friday and said more cuts were possible, given low inflation and a shrinking economy.Russia has cut rates four times in 2020 in an attempt to support an economy pumme...

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020