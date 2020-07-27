Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to replace certain Nest Thermostats that can't connect to wi-fi

Tech giant Google has announced that Nest thermostat owners, who encountered a 'w5' error, would have their thermostats replaced if the normal troubleshooting steps failed.

ANI | California | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:38 IST
Google to replace certain Nest Thermostats that can't connect to wi-fi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google has announced that Nest thermostat owners, who encountered a 'w5' error, would have their thermostats replaced if the normal troubleshooting steps failed. According to Mashable, Google has acknowledged the existence of a hardware fault leading to the w5 error some Nest owners and it is still not clear exactly what is causing the problem, However, the company will replace thermostats if the normal troubleshooting steps don't work.

Google has confirmed the same in a statement provided to Android Police. A part of the statement read, "This does not affect the thermostat's ability to control the customer's heating and cooling system in the home, but does impact the user's ability to manage the thermostat remotely. The statement further read, "If a user sees this [w5] error and it can't be resolved through troubleshooting, they are prompted to contact customer support for assistance and will be issued a replacement device."

There's also a support page specifically for those running into a w5 error on their Nest thermostat. Google's statement noted that only "a very small number" of users are affected by the issue, though a lengthy support thread dating back to November 2019 and its 200+ replies suggests otherwise. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Cong protests against BJP on Rajasthan power play

Congress leaders courted arrest when they attempted to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan here on Monday protesting against the BJP for allegedly trying to destabilise the Ashok Gehlotgovernment in Rajasthan. Party workers, led by Tamil Nad...

Trade, technology at risk in US-China feud

They have the largest economies in the world. They spend more than anyone else on their militaries. From high-tech chips to control of the high seas, their interests are closely intertwined. The ongoing sharp deterioration in US-China ties ...

Jaishankar speaks to Kenyan counterpart, discusses ways to strengthen ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and discussed ways to strengthen time tested partnership between the two countries.Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a good conversatio...

My father loved to make his audience laugh: Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep

Veteran actor Jagdeeps ability to instantly connect with people from every strata of society through his comedy is what Jaaved Jaaferi loves the most about his father. Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81 earlier this month, did not ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020