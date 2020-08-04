WhatsApp users can now quickly double-check forwarded messages on web

WhatsApp on Monday rolled out a new feature allowing users to quickly find news results or other sources of information regarding messages that have been forwarded many times.

Forwarded messages in WhatsApp are labeled with double arrows, indicating that they did not originate from close contacts. Prior to rolling out this feature, the WhatsApp had introduced limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality and maintain the private nature of the messaging app.

The latest 'Search Web' feature allows users to upload the forwarded message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself. It has been rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US for those running the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform wrote in a blog post.

How to double-check forwarded messages on the web?