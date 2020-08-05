Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon; Scientists create artificial skin able to feel and more

NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon; Scientists create artificial skin able to feel and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA astronauts cap historic 'odyssey' aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. Behnken and Hurley, tallying 64 days in space, undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land their capsule in calm waters off Florida's Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon "Endeavor."

'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer, too

When scientists first unearthed fossils of a horned dinosaur called Centrosaurus in the badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park in Canada's Alberta province in 1989, they spotted a badly malformed leg bone they figured was a healed fracture. A fresh examination, researchers said on Monday, shows something different. The malformation was a manifestation of osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, making this Centrosaurus, which lived 76 million years ago, the first known example of a dinosaur afflicted by malignant cancer.

Virgin Galactic's Branson to fly into space in early 2021

Billionaire Richard Branson will fly into space on a Virgin Galactic rocketship early next year, the space tourism company he founded said on Monday, adding that it would raise new funds with a share offering. Branson's trip to space hinges on the success of two upcoming test flight programs, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said, with the first powered spaceflight scheduled for this fall from Spaceport America.

Scientists inspired by 'Star Wars' create artificial skin able to feel

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain. The device, dubbed ACES, or Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin, is made up of 100 small sensors and is about 1 sq cm (0.16 square inch) in size. 'It came alive:'

Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea. Their splash-down on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida - a mode of return for human spaceflight last used by NASA 45 years ago - capped the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

RSS chief, religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya for bhoomi pujan on Wednesday. Yoga Guru Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Chidanand Maharaj are among other invitees who have arrived ...

ISF in shipping terms: Everything you need to know

ISF stands for Importer Security Filing. The ISF form must be filled out for all incoming cargo arriving via ship. The ISF form must be submitted twenty-four hours before the ship sets sail. You should get a copy to your freight broker with...

India's biggest fortune to witness grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' today: Ramdev

It is Indias biggest fortune that the people of this country are witnessing the grand Ram temple bhoomi pujan event on Wednesday, said Yoga guru Ramdev. Indias biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish Ram Rajya...

Petals Preschool Introduces a Revolutionary and Innovative Concept in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Education knocking at your Doorstep at Rs. 70 per day New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Petals Preschool chain, a well-recognized accredited preschool chain in India and internationally, has taken a big step by announcing a revolutionary c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020