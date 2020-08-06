Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Government decides to rollout Digital Switch Over across country

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:00 IST
Nigeria: Government decides to rollout Digital Switch Over across country
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (hmiclaimohammed)

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday said that the federal government has decided to resume the rollout of Digital Switch Over (DSO) very soon (a transition from analog to digital television broadcasting, across the country), according to a news report by Today.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Lagos at a ceremony to unveil the new amendment to the 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code.

Fielding questions from stakeholders at the ceremony, the minister said the DSO suffered some set back which led to holding after it was launched in six states.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to spread the massive benefits of digital television to the people, stressing that it was the fastest way to create jobs.

Newsmen recall the rollout of DSO commenced in Jos, Plateau in April 2016, and moved to Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu, and lastly in Oshogbo in February 2018.

The minister assured the stakeholders that they would hear from the government on the resumption of the DSO roll out in the coming weeks. Mohammed also told the stakeholders that the government had been implementing policies and programs to reposition the creative industry.

He said one of the major recommendations of the Post COVID-19 Initiative Committee on the Creative Industry chaired by ace comedian, Ali Baba, was a restructuring of the industry.

The minister reassured that the government would soon set up a committee on the implementation of the recommendations to move the industry forward.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment to assist the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria in securing the N10 billion Nigeria Media Intervention Fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, of...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headline...

Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks

Australia will spend A1.66 billion 1.19 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen the cyber defences of private companies and households following a rise in cyber attacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday. Cyber at...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalitiesMexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020