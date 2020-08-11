Google rolls out People Cards feature to build up users online presence

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:32 IST
Google India on Tuesday announced the launch of People Cards, a virtual visiting card on Search for users looking to build up their own online presence. The new feature will enable users to highlight their website, social profiles, or any other information about themselves that will make it easier for people to find them on Google Search.

"If you're just getting started, you may not have a website or much of an online presence at all. Today, we are solving these challenges with a new feature called people cards. It's like a virtual visiting card, where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know," Lauren Clark, Product Manager, Google Search wrote in a blog post.

"For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them," Clark further added.

How to create people cards?

  • Sign in to your Google Account,
  • Search for your name or simply type 'add me to Search' and tap the prompt that appears
  • Create a public profile by adding an image and a description of yourself including website link and social media profiles
  • Tap 'preview' to get a quick look for you search card
  • Tap 'Save'

Once created, these cards will make it quick and easy to find the right person. Users also have the option to delete their card at any time and it will stop appearing in the Search.

Google noted that only one people card is allowed per Google Account, and a phone number is required to authenticate the account. Starting today, the people card feature is rolling out in English.

