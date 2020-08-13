Left Menu
Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

If the rumors turn out to be true, the new 5G-enabled Motorola Razr is set to bring a massive improvement over its predecessor, on almost all fronts including processors and optics.

To recall, the Moto Razr 2019 model featured a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display and a 2.7-inch gOLED external display. Image Credit: Motorola

Motorola's next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.

The virtual press invitations include a teaser with a tagline "flip the smartphone experience once again" with no other information about the upcoming foldable device which is also the successor to Moto Razr, the first foldable phone from Motorola.

According to the latest leaks and speculations, the new Moto Razr will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor which also integrates a 5G modem. The device will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch main display, a 48-megapixel rear camera powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, and 2,845mAh battery. As for storage, users will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

To recall, the Moto Razr 2019 model featured a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display and a 2.7-inch gOLED external display. The device packed Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include a 2,510 mAh all-day battery, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the new 5G-enabled Motorola Razr is set to bring a massive improvement over its predecessor, on almost all fronts including processors and optics.

