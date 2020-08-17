Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches are gaining huge popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are numerous 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:26 IST
Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fitbit, Mi, Samsung, Honor, Amazfit, to name a few.

Here we are picking up the highly-popular Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5 to check how they stack up against each other. To recall, the Honor Band 5 was launched in India back in August 2019 while the Mi Band 5 is yet to make its debut in India.

The key highlights of the Mi Band 5 include dynamic AMOLED color-display, 50 m water resistance, 14 to 20 days of battery life, Magnetic charging, 24-hour heart rate, and sleep monitoring, 11 sports modes, and women's health tracking.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 5 has features like AMOLED color display, water-resistant up to 50mt, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, 10 sports modes, and 14 days of standby time.

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs Comparison

SPECIFICATIONS

MI BAND 5

Honor Band 5
Dimensions 46.95 × 18.15 × 12.45 mm 43 mm × 17.2 mm × 11.5 mm
Strap material TPU Silicone
Case material PC plastic Plastic
Display

1.1-inch AMOLED (126x294 RGB);

100+ watch faces;

2.5D reinforced glass;

5ATM water-resistant

0.95-inch AMOLED (240x120 RGB);

Multiple watch faces;

2.5D Curved Glass;

5ATM water-resistant
Sensors

6-axis sensor (3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope);

PPG heart rate sensor;

Digital MEMS microphone

6-axis Accelerometer;

Infrared Wear; Gyroscope;

Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Sports

11 Modes:

Outdoor running, power walking;

cycling, indoor running, yoga;

pool swimming, freestyle;

indoor cycling, elliptical;

jump rope, rowing machine

10 modes:

Outdoor Running, Indoor Running;

Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling;

Indoor Cycling, Swiming;

Free Training, Indoor Walking;

Rowing Machine, Elliptical Trainer
Health

24-hour Heart Rate Sleep Monitoring;

Sleep monitoring;

Women's Health (Records and reminders of physiology and ovulation);

Stress monitoring function

TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitor;

TruSleep Technology for sleep monitoring

SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor
Battery

125 mAh;

14 days of battery life (NFC);

20 days of battery life (Non-NFC);

Magnetic charging

100 mAh;

Charging via Micro-USB port
Others

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE;

NFC (optional);

Notification reminders;

Remote photo-taking

Bluetooth v4.2;

NFC (optional);

Notification reminders;

Smart music and volume controls;

Remote photo-taking
Supported systems

Android 5.0 or above

iOS 10.0 and above

Android 4.4 or later

iOS 9.0 or later
Memory

512 KB RAM;

16 MB flash

384 KB RAM;

32MB flash
Colors

Black, Blue, Pink, Orange,

Purple, Yellow, and Green

Meteorite Black;

Midnight Navy;

Coral Pink;

Olive Green
Price

Rs 2,499 (Expected)

Rs 2,199

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET and Joint Entrance Examination JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra di...

S.Korea battles worst coronavirus outbreak in months, warns of crisis

South Korea warned on Monday of a looming novel coronavirus crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. T...

SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir, the Ta...

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020