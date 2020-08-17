Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart
Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fitbit, Mi, Samsung, Honor, Amazfit, to name a few.
Here we are picking up the highly-popular Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5 to check how they stack up against each other. To recall, the Honor Band 5 was launched in India back in August 2019 while the Mi Band 5 is yet to make its debut in India.
The key highlights of the Mi Band 5 include dynamic AMOLED color-display, 50 m water resistance, 14 to 20 days of battery life, Magnetic charging, 24-hour heart rate, and sleep monitoring, 11 sports modes, and women's health tracking.
On the other hand, the Honor Band 5 has features like AMOLED color display, water-resistant up to 50mt, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, 10 sports modes, and 14 days of standby time.
Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs Comparison
SPECIFICATIONS
MI BAND 5
Honor Band 5
|Dimensions
|46.95 × 18.15 × 12.45 mm
|43 mm × 17.2 mm × 11.5 mm
|Strap material
|TPU
|Silicone
|Case material
|PC plastic
|Plastic
|Display
1.1-inch AMOLED (126x294 RGB);
100+ watch faces;
2.5D reinforced glass;
5ATM water-resistant
0.95-inch AMOLED (240x120 RGB);
Multiple watch faces;
2.5D Curved Glass;
5ATM water-resistant
|Sensors
6-axis sensor (3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope);
PPG heart rate sensor;
Digital MEMS microphone
6-axis Accelerometer;
Infrared Wear; Gyroscope;
Optical Heart Rate Sensor
|Sports
11 Modes:
Outdoor running, power walking;
cycling, indoor running, yoga;
pool swimming, freestyle;
indoor cycling, elliptical;
jump rope, rowing machine
10 modes:
Outdoor Running, Indoor Running;
Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling;
Indoor Cycling, Swiming;
Free Training, Indoor Walking;
Rowing Machine, Elliptical Trainer
|Health
24-hour Heart Rate Sleep Monitoring;
Sleep monitoring;
Women's Health (Records and reminders of physiology and ovulation);
Stress monitoring function
TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitor;
TruSleep Technology for sleep monitoring
SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor
|Battery
125 mAh;
14 days of battery life (NFC);
20 days of battery life (Non-NFC);
Magnetic charging
100 mAh;
Charging via Micro-USB port
|Others
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE;
NFC (optional);
Notification reminders;
Remote photo-taking
Bluetooth v4.2;
NFC (optional);
Notification reminders;
Smart music and volume controls;
Remote photo-taking
|Supported systems
Android 5.0 or above
iOS 10.0 and above
Android 4.4 or later
iOS 9.0 or later
|Memory
512 KB RAM;
16 MB flash
384 KB RAM;
32MB flash
|Colors
Black, Blue, Pink, Orange,
Purple, Yellow, and Green
Meteorite Black;
Midnight Navy;
Coral Pink;
Olive Green
|Price
Rs 2,499 (Expected)
Rs 2,199