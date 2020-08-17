Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fitbit, Mi, Samsung, Honor, Amazfit, to name a few.

Here we are picking up the highly-popular Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and the Honor Band 5 to check how they stack up against each other. To recall, the Honor Band 5 was launched in India back in August 2019 while the Mi Band 5 is yet to make its debut in India.

The key highlights of the Mi Band 5 include dynamic AMOLED color-display, 50 m water resistance, 14 to 20 days of battery life, Magnetic charging, 24-hour heart rate, and sleep monitoring, 11 sports modes, and women's health tracking.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 5 has features like AMOLED color display, water-resistant up to 50mt, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, 10 sports modes, and 14 days of standby time.

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs Comparison