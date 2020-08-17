Made in India Galaxy Watch 3 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 3, its first flagship Made in India watch series alongside the Galaxy Buds Live. The watch comes with a rotating bezel, smart reply options, eSIM support, health monitoring features including Sleep Management and Blood oxygen (SpO2).

Starting August 27, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm variants:

The 41mm 4G variant is priced at Rs 34, 490 while the 45mm model is priced at Rs 38, 990

The 41mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 29, 990 while the 45mm model carries a price tag of Rs 32,990

The 41mm variant has two color options- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver while the 45mm model comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colors. Upon pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model (any variant), buyers will get a huge discount of Rs 10,000 on the just-launched Galaxy Buds Live which is priced at Rs 14, 990. On pre-booking the Bluetooth model, consumers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model. The 4G model can be pre-booked at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17-26 while the Bluetooth model will be available for pre-booking at Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart between August 20-26.

The Galaxy Buds live comes with ergonomic design, active noise cancellation for open type, and long-lasting battery life with up to 8 hours of playback support. Starting August 25, the Galaxy Buds Live will be available for purchase in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White colors across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 features Samsung's signature rotating bezel, over 80,000 watch faces, and a library of 40 different watch face complications so that users can make their own combination that fits their needs.

Image Credit: Samsung

Other features include:

Fall detection : The watch automatically detects hard falls using its accelerometer and sends an SOS to the user's emergency contact with the watch's location

: The watch automatically detects hard falls using its accelerometer and sends an SOS to the user's emergency contact with the watch's location Sleep Score : It records users' REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time and calculates a score that helps improve the quality of sleep or rest.

: It records users' REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time and calculates a score that helps improve the quality of sleep or rest. Samsung Health: It features a library of more than 120 different video workouts to choose from

It features a library of more than 120 different video workouts to choose from VO2 max: It analyzes oxygen flow to muscles to track progress and manage energy levels

It analyzes oxygen flow to muscles to track progress and manage energy levels Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor to measure and track oxygen saturation over time

monitor to measure and track oxygen saturation over time Smart Reply: This feature analyzes previously-received texts and photos and offers suggested replies

This feature analyzes previously-received texts and photos and offers suggested replies eSIM : In India, the 4G connectivity is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone

: In India, the 4G connectivity is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone Bluetooth: The Bluetooth variants need a Wi-Fi hotspot to offer a connectivity experience similar to the 4G variant

Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live is equipped with 12mm speakers with sound by AKG and Bass duct that enhances lower frequency sound. The Voice Pickup Unit along with 3 microphones ensures an enhanced sound quality while the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type reduces background noises. According to Samsung, the ANC on Galaxy Buds Live has received UL Verification for cutting background noise by up to 97 percent in low-frequency bands.

Image Credit: Samsung