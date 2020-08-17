Left Menu
Development News Edition

Made in India Galaxy Watch 3 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Live

Upon pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model (any variant), buyers will get a huge discount of Rs 10,000 on the just-launched Galaxy Buds Live which is priced at Rs 14, 990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:19 IST
Made in India Galaxy Watch 3 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 3, its first flagship Made in India watch series alongside the Galaxy Buds Live. The watch comes with a rotating bezel, smart reply options, eSIM support, health monitoring features including Sleep Management and Blood oxygen (SpO2).

Starting August 27, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm variants:

  • The 41mm 4G variant is priced at Rs 34, 490 while the 45mm model is priced at Rs 38, 990
  • The 41mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 29, 990 while the 45mm model carries a price tag of Rs 32,990

The 41mm variant has two color options- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver while the 45mm model comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colors. Upon pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model (any variant), buyers will get a huge discount of Rs 10,000 on the just-launched Galaxy Buds Live which is priced at Rs 14, 990. On pre-booking the Bluetooth model, consumers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model. The 4G model can be pre-booked at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17-26 while the Bluetooth model will be available for pre-booking at Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart between August 20-26.

The Galaxy Buds live comes with ergonomic design, active noise cancellation for open type, and long-lasting battery life with up to 8 hours of playback support. Starting August 25, the Galaxy Buds Live will be available for purchase in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White colors across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 features Samsung's signature rotating bezel, over 80,000 watch faces, and a library of 40 different watch face complications so that users can make their own combination that fits their needs.

Image Credit: Samsung

Other features include:

  • Fall detection: The watch automatically detects hard falls using its accelerometer and sends an SOS to the user's emergency contact with the watch's location
  • Sleep Score: It records users' REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time and calculates a score that helps improve the quality of sleep or rest.
  • Samsung Health: It features a library of more than 120 different video workouts to choose from
  • VO2 max: It analyzes oxygen flow to muscles to track progress and manage energy levels
  • Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor to measure and track oxygen saturation over time
  • Smart Reply: This feature analyzes previously-received texts and photos and offers suggested replies
  • eSIM: In India, the 4G connectivity is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone
  • Bluetooth: The Bluetooth variants need a Wi-Fi hotspot to offer a connectivity experience similar to the 4G variant

Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live is equipped with 12mm speakers with sound by AKG and Bass duct that enhances lower frequency sound. The Voice Pickup Unit along with 3 microphones ensures an enhanced sound quality while the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type reduces background noises. According to Samsung, the ANC on Galaxy Buds Live has received UL Verification for cutting background noise by up to 97 percent in low-frequency bands.

Image Credit: Samsung

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday.After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we ar...

DRC President urges to fast-track processes to valorization of natural gas

Surrounded by major African oil gas producers Republic of Congo and Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has so far remained relatively absent of Africas league of hydrocarbons producers. In 2019, only French independent Perenco pr...

Cong steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

Facebooks inaction against hate content destabilises democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a US media report claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to...

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020