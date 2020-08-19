Left Menu
Realme X7 Series with 120Hz AMOLED display to launch on Sept 1

There are rumors that the RMX2176 phone that received TENAA certification could be Realme X7. As per the listing, the device will boast a 6.43-inch OLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080-px resolutions and a single punch-hole design for the 32-megapixel front camera.

The Realme X7 Series, comprising Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will be unveiled in mainland China on September 1, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed in a teaser shared via its official Weibo account.

As confirmed by the latest teaser, the upcoming series will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 5G support. There is no other official information about the new line-up. However, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Realme X7 Series will feature 65W fast charging support and 4,500mAh battery.

Further, there are rumors that the TENAA-certified RMX2176 phone could be the Realme X7. As per the listing, the device will boast a 6.43-inch OLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080-px resolutions and a single punch-hole design for the 32-megapixel front camera. The phone could be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The RMX2176 phone houses a quad-camera system including a 64-megapixel main shooter along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lens.

On the other hand, the Realme RMX2121 which could be the Pro variant of the Realme X7 is said to feature a 6.55-inch display and a dual-cell battery.

