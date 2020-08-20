Left Menu
IFA 2020: LG to showcase latest innovations at virtual booth; invites consumers

LG ThinQ Home Solution, created in response to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic will also make its world debut at the IFA 2020 show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:16 IST
Image Credit: (@LGIndia)

LG Electronics (LG) on Thursday invited consumers around the world to virtually explore its exhibition booth under the banner 'Life's Good from Home' at IFA 2020 which will take place from 3 September to 5 September in Germany's capital city Berlin.

The South Korean electronics brand's virtual IFA booth will allow visitors to explore the company's latest innovations from the comfort of their homes and mobile devices. LG ThinQ Home Solution, created in response to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic, will also make its world debut at the IFA 2020 show.

Although we would prefer to be participating under better circumstances, we are excited to be a part of IFA 2020 to share with consumers around the globe our vision for a healthier and infinitely more convenient home. Through our strength in AI and human-centric design, we are creating a fully integrated suite of products and services that makes it easier to live, work and relax at home

Kim Jin-hong, head of LG Electronics's Global Marketing Center

LG said it has built a physical four-story smart home showroom in Korea which will be unveiled by K-pop star Henry Lau who will take visitors on a virtual tour of the home highlighting all the ways the smart home contributes to comfort as well as sustainability. The tour will be accompanied by an interactive video of a family residing in a customizable LG home, the company said in a statement.

Further, the virtual IFA booth will provide visitors a compelling interactive experience of how LG's comprehensive range of smart home appliances and integrated services are making home living more relaxing, efficient, and rewarding.

IFA is one of the world's leading trade show for the latest products and innovations in the field of consumer electronics and home appliances. In view of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IFA 2020 event will be based on a special concept that puts health and safety first.

