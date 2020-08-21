Oppo A53 2020 to launch on August 25 in India: Here's everything about the phone

The Oppo A53 2020 will be launched in India on August 25, the Chinese phone maker announced on Friday. The device has been listed on Flipkart and will be unveiled at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday.

The faster and smoother #OPPOA53 is here! Get ready to feel the speed!Launching on 25th August 2020, 12:30 PM. Stay tuned!Know more: https://t.co/ZhIuKrLnBv pic.twitter.com/pI9mBmyM24 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020

The Oppo A53 2020 has already been launched in Indonesia as a successor to the Oppo A52 and comes with a 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, triple rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. In Indonesia, the phone is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (approx. USD170 / Rs 12,700) for the only 4GB + 64GB storage model and two color options- Electric Black and Fancy Blue. As of now, there is no information about its pricing in India.

Oppo A53 2020: Specifications

The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a left-aligned single punch-hole cut out for a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A53 2020 model runs Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The device runs Color OS 7.2 on top of the Android 10 operating system.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main shooter, assisted by a pair of 2-megapixel lens. The rear camera supports 6x zoom, EIS, and HDR.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Network and connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.