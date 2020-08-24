Left Menu
Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

The Moto G9, as the leaker claims, will come with a water repellent design and a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be armored by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phone's price and key specifications.

The Flipkart page was spotted by a popular phone leaker Ishan Agarwal who then shared the poster on Twitter saying that the e-commerce platform has mistakenly disclosed the pricing details and specifications of the Motorola Moto G9. According to the poster shared by him, the device will be priced at Rs. 11,499 in India with sales starting from August 31st.

The Moto G9, as the leaker claims, will come with a water repellent design and a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be armored by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor based on 11nm process technology. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, 64GB onboard storage, and 48-megapixel triple rear camera. Further, the poster suggests that the phone budget phone will feature a waterdrop notch display for the selfie shooter and have two color variants.

Meanwhile, Motorola India also hinted at the launch of Moto G9 in a tweet via its official account. The teaser also suggests the presence of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture.

