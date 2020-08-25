Left Menu
Galaxy M51 detailed specs and renders leak; tipped to feature SD 730G SoC

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 could be launched in mid-September and will be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M51 in India very soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications, and renders of the device have been leaked which suggest that it will come with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, AMOLED display, and L-shaped quad-camera array.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the renders and specs of the upcoming phone in two shades- Black and White. According to him, the Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340-px resolutions and a 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side.

The phone is said to adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and 7000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The Galaxy M51 will run OneUI on top of the Android 10 operating system and there will be a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

As for the cameras, the phone is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture which will be assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The central punch-hole cutout will house a 32-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 could be launched in mid-September and will be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. The phone is said to come in 6GB and 8GB memory variants. Network and connectivity features will include 4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headset jack, and USB Type-C port.

