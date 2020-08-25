Left Menu
ISRO signs MoU with premier technical institute in Odisha to promote space research

ISRO will facilitate the limited utilisation of rocket launching facilities like Thumba, Sriharikota or Balasore (under DRDO), where all kinds of safety systems are available, for the launch of future sounding rockets developed at the Space Innovation Centre at VSSUT, the university spokesperson said. On its part, the VSSSIC will explore the latest global trend in space technology and take up related projects which will benefit the country..

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:27 IST
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, signed an MoU on Tuesday for setting up an innovation-cum-incubation centre at the technical institute to promote knowledge about space research among students. As part of the agreement, ISRO will offer technical consultancy support and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the VSSUT for development of infrastructure, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

The MoU was signed, through a video conference, in the presence of ISRO chairman K Sivan and VSSUT vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri. There will be collaboration for the development of high end simulation tools, miniature test facilities - like static test facility, solid propulsion research lab - and establishment of testing facility for scaled down models.

A 'sounding rocket' developed by the VSSUT Innovation Club of the institute had found a place in the Limca Book of Records. The ISRO chairman expressed hope that the proposed VSSUT Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC) will promote knowledge about space research among students.

Noting that students will be more interested in space research and application in future, the ISRO chairman said, it will be a game changer for the country as more research is required for the development of sub system and propulsion system. ISRO will facilitate the limited utilisation of rocket launching facilities like Thumba, Sriharikota or Balasore (under DRDO), where all kinds of safety systems are available, for the launch of future sounding rockets developed at the Space Innovation Centre at VSSUT, the university spokesperson said.

On its part, the VSSSIC will explore the latest global trend in space technology and take up related projects which will benefit the country..

