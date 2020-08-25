Left Menu
Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch Sense launched along with Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Fitbit Sense comes with sleep monitoring tools, on-wrist skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, EDA Scan app for stress management, built-in GPS and voice assistants, Do Not Disturb mode and Always-on display mode.

Updated: 25-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:32 IST
From L-R: Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense

Smart wearables maker Fitbit today launched a new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 2, and two new smartwatches- Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. All three wearables are available for pre-order in the U.S and shipping will begin from September-end.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring, all-day activity, Active Zone Minutes, female health tracking, Bluetooth v4.0, up to 10 days of battery life, and more features. The fitness tracker can be pre-ordered in Black, Lunar White and Desert Rose color options and is priced starting USD 99.95.

The Fitbit Versa 3 features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, Alexa built-in, PurePulse 2.0 technology for 24/7 heart-rate tracking, Always-on Display, Sleep Mode and more than 6 days of battery life. The watch comes in three color option- Soft Gold, Black and Midnight and carries a price tag of USD 229.95.

Fitbit Sense comes with sleep monitoring tools, on-wrist skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, EDA Scan app for stress management, built-in GPS and voice assistants, Do Not Disturb mode and Always-on display mode. The advanced health smartwatch has two color variants- Lunar White and Carbon and is priced starting USD 329.95.

The fitness tracker and smartwatches are water-resistant up to 50 meters and are compatible with Apple iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher.

In India, the Fitbit Sense is priced at Rs 34,999 while the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 carry a price tag of Rs 26,499 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The wearables will soon be available for purchase in the country, according to the company's official India website.

