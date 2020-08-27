Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

Further, to support students and teachers amidst the COVID-19 disruptions, Google said it will be integrating G Suite for Education into Thailand’s Digital Education Excellence Platform, which means all public schools in the country will get free access to Google’s education tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:40 IST
New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills
The program will provide online training courses in business and digital skills, covering topics like e-commerce and digital storefront creation. (Representative Image)

At the 3rd Google for Thailand virtual event, the search giant announced the launch of Saphan (Bridge- in Thai) Digital, a new Grow With Google program to help small businesses and other organizations learn digital skills for online growth in the digital age.

Launched in partnership with Thailand's Ministry of Commerce and backed by local and international businesses, the Saphan Digital program will equip business owners, NGOs and workers to use digital tools and set up a basic online presence to unlock new opportunities. Google's corporate partners such as LnwShop and BentoWeb will provide tools and mentoring for the program.

The program will provide online training courses in business and digital skills, covering topics like e-commerce and digital storefront creation. Thereafter, program participants will be able to connect with a small business or NGO to apply their learning.

"Around 1.3 million Thai small businesses have been affected by the impact of COVID-19. They are critical to the Thai economy as a whole, accounting for more than 90 percent of all businesses in the country. As Thailand rebuilds from the pandemic, we're focused on supporting its business owners through the economic recovery," Jackie Wang, Country Manager, Google Thailand wrote in a blog post.

Further, to support students and teachers amidst the COVID-19 disruptions, Google said it will be integrating G Suite for Education into Thailand's Digital Education Excellence Platform, which means all public schools in the country will get free access to Google's education tools.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says halt of coronavirus vaccine partnership unrelated to Canada relations

China said on Thursday that the end to a partnership on a coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries. The Chinese government supports Chinese companies co...

Russia detains serviceman for allegedly passing state secrets to Ukraine

Russias Federal Security Service FSB said on Thursday it had detained a serviceman in Siberia for having allegedly passed state secrets to Ukraine. The serviceman, from Russias Strategic Missile Forces, was detained in the Siberian city of ...

TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Thursday amid US pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk. In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the po...

National Guard activated after downtown Minneapolis unrest

The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020