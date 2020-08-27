New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

At the 3rd Google for Thailand virtual event, the search giant announced the launch of Saphan (Bridge- in Thai) Digital, a new Grow With Google program to help small businesses and other organizations learn digital skills for online growth in the digital age.

Launched in partnership with Thailand's Ministry of Commerce and backed by local and international businesses, the Saphan Digital program will equip business owners, NGOs and workers to use digital tools and set up a basic online presence to unlock new opportunities. Google's corporate partners such as LnwShop and BentoWeb will provide tools and mentoring for the program.

The program will provide online training courses in business and digital skills, covering topics like e-commerce and digital storefront creation. Thereafter, program participants will be able to connect with a small business or NGO to apply their learning.

"Around 1.3 million Thai small businesses have been affected by the impact of COVID-19. They are critical to the Thai economy as a whole, accounting for more than 90 percent of all businesses in the country. As Thailand rebuilds from the pandemic, we're focused on supporting its business owners through the economic recovery," Jackie Wang, Country Manager, Google Thailand wrote in a blog post.

Further, to support students and teachers amidst the COVID-19 disruptions, Google said it will be integrating G Suite for Education into Thailand's Digital Education Excellence Platform, which means all public schools in the country will get free access to Google's education tools.