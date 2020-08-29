Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Huawei smartwatch comes with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

The Huawei Watch Fit provides 12 different animated quick-workouts like exercise at work, full-Body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. Apart from this, the watch supports 11 professional sport modes including running, swimming and cycling and 85 custom workout modes from yoga to high-intensity interval training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:48 IST
This Huawei smartwatch comes with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life
The smartwatch's body looks like an Apple Watch but with a rectangular display. It features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280 x 456 HD resolutions and 70 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AMOLED display
  • Always-on Display watch faces
  • Built-in GPS
  • 24-hour heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 sensor
  • 10-day battery life

Huawei recently launched a new smartwatch with AMOLED display and 10 days of battery life in the UAE. Dubbed Huawei Watch Fit, the new watch carries a price tag of AED 399 (approx. Rs 7,940) and is all set to go on sale in the UAE from September 3.

The watch case is made from polymer fiber and has three color variants-Black, Silver and Rose Gold while the silicone watch straps come in four color options - Graphite Black, Mint Green, Cantaloupe Orange and Sakura Pink.

The smartwatch's body looks like an Apple Watch but sports a rectangular display. It features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280 x 456 HD resolutions and 70 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The watch comes with six Always-on Display watch faces with many others to choose from the Watch Face Store.

Image Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit provides 12 different animated quick-workouts like exercise at work, full-Body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. Apart from this, the watch supports 11 professional sport modes including running, swimming and cycling and 85 custom workout modes from yoga to high-intensity interval training.

Further, health tracking features onboard the watch include Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 technology to analyze and improve sleep quality, Huawei TruRelax technology for all-day stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detector and menstruation cycle tracker.

Image Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit provides instant message reminders, incoming calls, calendar events and notifications from social media apps and other features such as weather updates, alarm, timer, stopwatch, remote shutter, find phone and flashlight.

The watch offers a battery life of 12 hours in GPS mode, 7 days in heavy usage ( when heart rate and sleep monitoring is enabled) and 10 days in normal usage. With quick charge technology, the watch can support full-day life with a 5-minute charge. It comes with a built-in GPS sensor and Bluetooth v5.0/BLE for wireless connectivity.

Users can see more detailed health metrics, professional analysis and scientific guidance in Huawei Health App. The watch is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a microneedle which is capable of administering large drug molecules in a painless way, a statement issued by the institute said on Saturday. The Institutes Department of Electronics and Electrica...

Reform process of Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon: Minister

The reform process of the Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon after the government abolished the 19th Amendment that curtailed the powers of the president and strengthened the role of Parliament. Minister of Information Kehe...

Unique solution to break chain of infection on the Anvil

New Delhi 29 August 29, 2020 Been, a new app developed launched by an Israeli company is working to help break the chain of COVID 19 infection. The app connects businesses and governments with public users while maintaining total privacy. A...

1.5 lakh people affected in Bhadrak floods

As floods continue to wreak havoc in Odishas Bhadrak, as many as 1.5 lakh people have been affected in 543 villages of the district. A total of 12 people have died due to floods in the State while two are missing. Speaking to ANI Shyama Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020