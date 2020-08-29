This Huawei smartwatch comes with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS AMOLED display

Always-on Display watch faces

Built-in GPS

24-hour heart rate monitoring

SpO2 sensor

10-day battery life

Huawei recently launched a new smartwatch with AMOLED display and 10 days of battery life in the UAE. Dubbed Huawei Watch Fit, the new watch carries a price tag of AED 399 (approx. Rs 7,940) and is all set to go on sale in the UAE from September 3.

The watch case is made from polymer fiber and has three color variants-Black, Silver and Rose Gold while the silicone watch straps come in four color options - Graphite Black, Mint Green, Cantaloupe Orange and Sakura Pink.

The smartwatch's body looks like an Apple Watch but sports a rectangular display. It features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280 x 456 HD resolutions and 70 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The watch comes with six Always-on Display watch faces with many others to choose from the Watch Face Store.

Image Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit provides 12 different animated quick-workouts like exercise at work, full-Body stretch, ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations. Apart from this, the watch supports 11 professional sport modes including running, swimming and cycling and 85 custom workout modes from yoga to high-intensity interval training.

Further, health tracking features onboard the watch include Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 technology to analyze and improve sleep quality, Huawei TruRelax technology for all-day stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) detector and menstruation cycle tracker.

Image Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Fit provides instant message reminders, incoming calls, calendar events and notifications from social media apps and other features such as weather updates, alarm, timer, stopwatch, remote shutter, find phone and flashlight.

The watch offers a battery life of 12 hours in GPS mode, 7 days in heavy usage ( when heart rate and sleep monitoring is enabled) and 10 days in normal usage. With quick charge technology, the watch can support full-day life with a 5-minute charge. It comes with a built-in GPS sensor and Bluetooth v5.0/BLE for wireless connectivity.

Users can see more detailed health metrics, professional analysis and scientific guidance in Huawei Health App. The watch is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.