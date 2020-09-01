Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme V3 5G: Cheapest 5G phone launched for USD 146

As for the specifications, the Realme V3 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone adopts MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:19 IST
Realme V3 5G: Cheapest 5G phone launched for USD 146

HIGHLIGHT

  • HD+display
  • 5G/4G LTE
  • Dimensity 720 octa-core processor
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 18W fast-charging

The Realme V3 5G was launched today in China alongside the Realme X7 series. The 5G smartphone is priced at just CNY 999 (USD146 / Rs 10,700), making it the company's cheapest 5G phone so far.

The phone is now up for sale in China and will go on sale on September 9. It is available in Blue and Silver color options and three memory variants- 6GB+64GB model, 6GB+128GB model, and 8GB+128GB model priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,700), CNY1399 (approx. Rs 15,000) and CNY 1599 (approx. Rs 17,000), respectively.

As for the specifications, the Realme V3 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone adopts MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging.

Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a waterdrop notch. At the back, the phone houses a triple camera array that includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Network and connectivity option onboard the Realme V3 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack, The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $274m loan for road reconstruct in western part of Uzbekistan

The Asian Development Bank ADB today approved a 274.2 million loan to reconstruct 240 kilometres km of highway in the western part of Uzbekistan and improve safety at key sections of the countrys national road network to expand regional tra...

Disha Patani channels dog love in adorable Instagram post

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true blue pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend. The Malang star posted ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was pla...

Afghan official: Death toll from week of flooding at 190

The death toll from a week of heavy flooding in northern and eastern Afghanistan rose to at least 190 on Tuesday, an official said, with scores more injured as rescue crews search for those missing under the mud and rubble of collapsed hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020