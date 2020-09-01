Realme V3 5G: Cheapest 5G phone launched for USD 146

HIGHLIGHT HD+display

5G/4G LTE

Dimensity 720 octa-core processor

5,000mAh battery

18W fast-charging

The Realme V3 5G was launched today in China alongside the Realme X7 series. The 5G smartphone is priced at just CNY 999 (USD146 / Rs 10,700), making it the company's cheapest 5G phone so far.

The phone is now up for sale in China and will go on sale on September 9. It is available in Blue and Silver color options and three memory variants- 6GB+64GB model, 6GB+128GB model, and 8GB+128GB model priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,700), CNY1399 (approx. Rs 15,000) and CNY 1599 (approx. Rs 17,000), respectively.

As for the specifications, the Realme V3 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone adopts MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging.

Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a waterdrop notch. At the back, the phone houses a triple camera array that includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Network and connectivity option onboard the Realme V3 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack, The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.