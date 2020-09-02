LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics' 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.

To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 was unveiled during a virtual launch event on Tuesday. The series features Nvidia's second-gen RTX ray-tracing cores, GDDR6X memory and offers twice the performance and power efficiency over the previous generation.

"LG Electronics, the first TV manufacturer to commercialize 8K OLED TVs, again set an industry benchmark with the world's first 8K TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. With LG 8K OLED TVs able to deliver 8K content at 60 frames per second and handling staggering 48Gbps speeds, playing 8K games on LG OLED TVs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU has never looked so good," LG said in a release.

Under the hood, the 8K OLED TVs have advanced core technologies such as LS's α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor which leverages upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence, deep learning algorithms to deliver 8K full bandwidth support and next-level PC gaming experience to avid gamers.

Further, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and in-house deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning for greater accuracy and immersive sound. They also have built-in LG ThinQ capability that allows for hands-free voice control and the latest HDMI specifications such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).