Amazon Blink's new security cameras offer two-year battery life, 1080p HD video

03-09-2020
Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon has launched new wireless battery-powered smart home security cameras, Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor, that come with motion detection, IR night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and two-year battery life.

Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor feature a weather-resistant HD security camera and infrared (IR) night vision to monitor the home inside and out 24/7. Users can customize motion zones and privacy zones via the Blink Home Monitor app to cut down on unnecessary alerts in high-traffic areas and accordingly receive motion detection alerts on their phones. The Blink app also offers a live view of the home.

Blink Indoor/Image Credit: Amazon

Further, the two-way audio feature allows users to hear and talk back and go hands-free with Alexa. Users can ask Alexa to arm and disarm their cameras, watch recorded motion clips or say "Alexa, show me the front door camera" to see a live view. Additionally, Alexa sends reminders when batteries run low and require maintenance.

The wireless cameras are equipped with two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years. They are compatible with devices running iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1 and require always-on high-speed internet connection. Under the hood, the cameras have Immedia Proprietary AC1002B quad-core CPU.

Blink Outdoor/Image Credit: Amazon

Blink Outdoor comes in Black color and carries a price tag of USD 79.99 while Blink Indoor is priced at USD 99.99 for the only White color model. Both the cameras are available for pre-order in Canada and the U.S. via Amazon and in select retail stores in the U.S with shipping to commence later this month. The all-new wireless cameras will soon be available in select European countries too.

All Blink Outdoor and Indoor cameras have two storage options- cloud and local storage. Customers will get a free trial to Blink's cloud storage plan till Dec. 31, 2020 and after that, they can continue their subscription starting at USD 3 per month for one camera or USD 10 per month for unlimited cameras at a single location.

Further, a new battery expansion pack that doubles the camera battery life to up to four years will be available later this year.

