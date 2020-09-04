Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit stores in November; Tab A7 in September

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with portrait mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit stores in November; Tab A7 in September

At the 'Life Unstoppable' virtual live event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone and Galaxy Tab A7. Now, the company has confirmed the pricing and availability details of the newly-launched products.

The Galaxy Tab A7 will be available in September in two variants: the WiFi model at a price tag of EUR223 (approx. Rs 19,300) and the LTE model priced at EUR282 (approx. Rs 24,400). Both the models will come in Dark gray, silver and gold color options.

Beginning in November, the Galaxy A42 5G in the Samsung online shop and stores in Germany. The phone will come in Black, white and gray colors, carrying a price tag of EUR369 (approx. Rs 32,000).

Galaxy A42 5G: Specs

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with portrait mode.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus.

As the name suggests, the phone supports 5G connectivity and also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Tab A7: Specs

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.4-inch display and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It features four speakers and a long-lasting battery with 15-watt fast charging technology.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a microSD card slot that allows internal storage expansion up to 1TB.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon were seen in Whats Wrong with Secretary Kim. The storyline of a businessman and his loyal secretary was highly liked by the viewers in South Korea and other countries.Whats Wrong with Secretary Kim starring ...

CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff CAS visited College of Air Warfare CAW on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on...

Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking...

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020