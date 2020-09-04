Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit stores in November; Tab A7 in September

At the 'Life Unstoppable' virtual live event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone and Galaxy Tab A7. Now, the company has confirmed the pricing and availability details of the newly-launched products.

The Galaxy Tab A7 will be available in September in two variants: the WiFi model at a price tag of EUR223 (approx. Rs 19,300) and the LTE model priced at EUR282 (approx. Rs 24,400). Both the models will come in Dark gray, silver and gold color options.

Beginning in November, the Galaxy A42 5G in the Samsung online shop and stores in Germany. The phone will come in Black, white and gray colors, carrying a price tag of EUR369 (approx. Rs 32,000).

Galaxy A42 5G: Specs

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with portrait mode.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus.

As the name suggests, the phone supports 5G connectivity and also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Tab A7: Specs

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.4-inch display and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It features four speakers and a long-lasting battery with 15-watt fast charging technology.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a microSD card slot that allows internal storage expansion up to 1TB.