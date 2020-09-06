Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully: state media

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully: state media

An experimental reusable spacecraft launched into orbit two days ago by China has successfully returned to a designated site on Sunday, marking a breakthrough that could lead to cheaper round-trips to space, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The mission had been kept low-key, and state media had yet to publish photographs or video footage of both the launch and landing of the spacecraft. No details were given on the techologies that had been tested.

