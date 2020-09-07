China says can cooperate with U.S. journalists if Chinese media treated fairly in U.S.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:34 IST
China "would be glad" to continue its "excellent cooperation" with U.S. journalists in the country if Chinese journalists in the United States are treated fairly, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, after reports that China had delayed renewing lapsed media credentials for some reporters at U.S. outlets. Hua Chunying said on Twitter on Monday that China is processing the visa extension applications submitted by some U.S. journalists, including one with CNN, and that the affected journalists "can continue to live and work here with no problems at all".
The Wall Street Journal and CNN each reported that one of their journalists were issued letters allowing them to continue working in China with their expired press credentials.
