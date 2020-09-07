Left Menu
Vice president congratulates DRDO for HSTDV test flight

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful test flight of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), describing it as an important milestone in India's quest towards achieving self-reliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:53 IST
Vice president congratulates DRDO for HSTDV test flight
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful test flight of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), describing it as an important milestone in India's quest towards achieving self-reliance. India on Monday successfully flight-tested the indigenously-developed HSTDV, joining a select group of countries that have the capability to develop the next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles. The HSTDV will help India develop futuristic space assets like long-range missile systems and aerial platforms

"Congratulations to DRDO for successfully conducting test flight of hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle by using indigenous scramjet engine," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "This is an important milestone in our quest towards achieving self-reliance. My compliments to the scientists who contributed for the success of the mission," he said.

