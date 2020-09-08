Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 get August security patch, important fixes

According to the official changelog, the update has added support for smooth scrolling and the super nighttime standby feature. Further, it has optimized the default display of battery percentage and fixed the split-screen issue that was hindering its use after enabling the third-party launcher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:10 IST
Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 get August security patch, important fixes

Realme has rolled out the September 2020 update for the Realme C3 that brings the August Android security patch and a couple of new features and important fixes.

The latest OTA update is arriving with version RMX2020_11.A.41. According to the official changelog, the update has added support for smooth scrolling and the super nighttime standby feature. Further, it has optimized the default display of battery percentage and fixed the split-screen issue that was hindering its use after enabling the third-party launcher.

Here's the complete changelog:

Realme C3: Changelog

Security

  • Android Security Patch: August, 2020

realme Lab

  • Added Super nighttime standby feature
  • Added Smooth scrolling feature

Settings

  • Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
  • Optimized the default display of battery percentage

System

  • Added long-press to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer
  • Fixed the issue that the split-screen cannot be used after enable the third-party launcher

Status Bar

  • Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
  • Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel
  • Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Similarly, the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 have also received the August 2020 Android security patch in the latest update that arrives with version RMX2185_11_A.71 on both the phones.

Realme C12, Realme C15: Changelog

Security

  • Android Security Patch: August, 2020

realme Lab

  • Added Super nighttime standby feature
  • Added Dual-Mode Audio feature

System

  • Fixed the probabilistic calling issue
  • Fixed the screen going off issue at incoming phone calls

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they fired drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it aimed a number of drones at Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport early on Tuesday and put it out of action for several hours.There was no immediate confirmation of the incident from Saudi authori...

Tennis-Osaka's activism helping her game, says coach Fissette

Taking a stand against racial injustice has boosted Naomi Osakas motivation and energy going into this years U.S. Open, her coach Wim Fissette said on Monday. Former world number one Osaka has walked onto court wearing a different mask dedi...

HC allows withdrawal of plea for financial assistance to lawyers

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed withdrawal of a plea seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer-petitioner sought ...

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020