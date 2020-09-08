Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 get August security patch, important fixes
Realme has rolled out the September 2020 update for the Realme C3 that brings the August Android security patch and a couple of new features and important fixes.
The latest OTA update is arriving with version RMX2020_11.A.41. According to the official changelog, the update has added support for smooth scrolling and the super nighttime standby feature. Further, it has optimized the default display of battery percentage and fixed the split-screen issue that was hindering its use after enabling the third-party launcher.
Here's the complete changelog:
Realme C3: Changelog
Security
- Android Security Patch: August, 2020
realme Lab
- Added Super nighttime standby feature
- Added Smooth scrolling feature
Settings
- Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
- Optimized the default display of battery percentage
System
- Added long-press to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer
- Fixed the issue that the split-screen cannot be used after enable the third-party launcher
Status Bar
- Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
- Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel
- Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window
Similarly, the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 have also received the August 2020 Android security patch in the latest update that arrives with version RMX2185_11_A.71 on both the phones.
Realme C12, Realme C15: Changelog
Security
- Android Security Patch: August, 2020
realme Lab
- Added Super nighttime standby feature
- Added Dual-Mode Audio feature
System
- Fixed the probabilistic calling issue
- Fixed the screen going off issue at incoming phone calls
