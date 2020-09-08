Left Menu
Poco M2 with five cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price and Specs

Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU and HyperEngine Game Technology that enhances power efficiency and ensures smoother performance during intense gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:24 IST
Poco M2, a slightly downgraded version of the Poco M2 Pro has been launched in India. Key highlights of the new device include an FHD+ display, an octa-core processor, 13MP quad cameras and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Starting September 15, the Poco M2 will be available for purchase in Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black color variants via Flipkart. The 6GB+64GB base model is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. In addition, buyers can avail Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank and Federal Bank credit and debit cards.

Display

The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ In-cell IPS display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, P2i Nanocoating and a pre-installed screen protector. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick biometric authentication.

Performance and OS

The Poco M2 is equipped with the Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU and HyperEngine Game Technology that enhances power efficiency and ensures smoother performance during intense gameplay. Further, the phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card.

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 26 days standby time, 12 hours of gaming and 76 hours of music playback also supports an 18W fast charging.

The Poco M2 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 that brings the Launcher 2.0, dark mode, personalized icons, app drawers, quick reach categories and Google discover, among others. The device will soon receive MIUI 12 update.

Optics

In terms of optics, the device features an AI quad-camera array comprising a 13-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP AI selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.

Network and Connectivity

The Poco M2 supports dual VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, Wireless FM Radio, IR Blaster and dual microphone, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-Type C port.

