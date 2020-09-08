Left Menu
Become a Better Public Speaker with District 98 Toastmasters' Power of One

Going a step further with its new initiative - Power of One - the district has decided to offer a platform to people to experience Toastmasters meeting and help them decide if becoming a member of Toastmasters International is right for them to enhance their communication and leadership skills.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:37 IST
Get an experience of a typical Toastmasters meeting Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) With the world coming closer virtually, it is possible to learn a new skill or improve it, focus on self-development, and meet and network with thousands of individuals, without leaving the comfort of your home. District 98, Toastmasters International, since its inception has helped thousands of individuals in India to improve their communication and leadership skills and become more confident. Going a step further with its new initiative - Power of One - the district has decided to offer a platform to people to experience Toastmasters meeting and help them decide if becoming a member of Toastmasters International is right for them to enhance their communication and leadership skills. The Power of One is an initiative wherein Toastmasters come together to demonstrate a typical meeting format for guests and the fraternity. The format is divided into 3 sections, viz. prepared speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. It also demonstrates the different roles involved in the meeting, which help in its smooth functioning. The meeting helps the members to improve their communication, organizational and leadership skills and additionally helps them pick up skills to network online and become comfortable with online meeting tools. The guests get to experience an environment that is a perfect amalgamation of fun, learning and creativity.

Power of One will be conducted online once every month. The Initiative Lead and the Program Quality Lead are TM Rahil Hussain and TM Sharon R Manu, respectively. This initiative is mentored and supported closely by seasoned Toastmasters of the district including Niteash Agarwaal, DTM (District Director), Vinay Srivastava, DTM (Program Quality Director), Sapna Ohri, DTM (Club Growth Director) and Arvind Nair, DTM (Past District Director). Its first meeting format was a multilingual one, which happened on 16th August, and witnessed 155 registrations. The speakers delivered speeches in four languages, namely Gujrati, Marathi, Konkani and Telugu. “Power of One is a great platform not only to put your thoughts in your mother tongue but also to express yourself with others diversely,” said Toastmaster Swapnil Jawale, who evaluated the Marathi speech in the meeting. There was also an impromptu speaking session, known as the Table Topics session, wherein the participants attempted speaking in Hindi on the topics given.

The next meeting is scheduled to happen on 13th September 2020. It is open for all and free of cost. To know more about Power of One, write to us at cgd@district98.org. Guests interested in knowing more about Toastmasters can submit their details here. About District 98 District 98 comprises 235 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.

About Toastmasters International Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

