Cyble Launches AmiBreached App to Help Users Ascertain Their Exposure in the Dark and Deep Web

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Atlanta, Georgia, United States – Business Wire India The US-based cyber-risk intelligence company Cyble, Inc. today announced the formal launch of their data breach monitoring and notification service mobile app, AmiBreached.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:43 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Atlanta, Georgia, United StatesBusiness Wire India The US-based cyber-risk intelligence company Cyble, Inc. today announced the formal launch of their data breach monitoring and notification service mobile app, AmiBreached. The android application has been released on the Google Play Store where the customer can download the app with full benefits for free. Cyble is on track to release the iOS version soon. The launch of AmiBreached app comes as Cyble continues to see numerous data breaches and at-risk activities in the deep and dark web scaling during the COVID-19 pandemic across various establishments.

The AmiBreached mobile application allows customers to ascertain their own exposure in the deep web and dark web. It provides - • An individual risk score based on their exposure in the deep web and dark web. • Trending and analytics • Full data-view – so the users know what exactly is available in the dark web.

• Search for mobile number (upon verification via OTP) • Add six more email or phone numbers along with the parent account (email or phone number) • Instant notification to the users as soon as new information is identified • Tailored recommendations Cyble decided to make the formal announcement upon the successful testing of the beta release. The customer base of AmiBreached.com is growing rapidly. It should be noted that the diversity of the data-sets on AmiBreached.com includes data breaches, telegram chats, cybercrime communications, chat messages, etc. “AmiBreached.com provides users visibility of their personal information exposure in the deep web and dark web. Cyble is one of the market leaders in this space and monitors a number of cybercrime markets for nefarious activities. On AmiBreached.com alone we have approx. 100 Bn records to date and growing.” Beenu Arora, CEO and Founder of Cyble and Member of Forbes Technology Council, commented.

“Every person has the right to know about their information exposure. Cybercriminals are evolving at the rapid pace, and consumers all over the world are baffled about the identity thefts, frauds and scams. A platform such as Cyble’s AmiBreached.com equips them with the knowledge so they can take appropriate mitigations against the threats,” said Mandar Patil, VP - Sales and Customers Success. About Cyble Cyble is an Atlanta, US-based, global premium cyber-security firm with tools and capabilities to provide near real-time cyber threat intelligence with operations in India, Singapore and Australia.

Cyble Inc.'s mission is to provide organizations with a real-time view of their supply chain cyber threats and risks. Their SaaS-based solution powered by machine learning and human analysis provides organizations' insights to cyber threats introduced by suppliers and enables them to respond to them faster and more efficiently. It has recently earned accolades from Forbes as being the top 20 cyber-security companies to watch in 2020. PWR PWR

