Xbox Series S, Microsoft's smallest ever Xbox console to be priced USD299

Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed the existence and pricing of the new Xbox Series S game console which is tipped to be launched in November alongside the Xbox Series X console.

The official Twitter account of Xbox confirmed the Xbox Series S, the smallest ever Xbox console which is claimed to offer the next-generation performance. It will be priced at USD299 (approx. Rs 22,000).

👀 Let's make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

As seen in the image, the white console features a rectangular design with a black air duct but does not have a disc drive. There is a USB-A port on the front.

Further, a leaker who goes by the name WalkingCat on Twitter shared a video revealing the design and detailed specifications and features of the Xbox Series S. As per the video presentation, the console will be nearly 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X and will deliver next-gen frame rates up to 120FPS, 4k streaming media playback, 4K upscaling of games and more features.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X which is claimed to be the most powerful console ever is tipped to be priced at USD499 (approx. Rs 36,800). The console will bring brand new features including support for up to 120 frames per second (FPS), Quick Resume to continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) for more precise and responsive controls, among others.

Both the consoles are expected to be launched on November 10.