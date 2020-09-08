Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proxgy launches in India; offers virtual travel experience amid the ongoing pandemic

Meet Proxgy, a first of its kind global service launched during the Corona Virus pandemic which enables its users to book a real-world human avatar anytime at every serviceable place, and navigate the physical world through that proxy avatar while sitting at home with an immersive experience in a live manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:56 IST
Proxgy launches in India; offers virtual travel experience amid the ongoing pandemic

Allows to travel the globe with the ease of sitting in your cozy bedroom New Delhi, September, 2020: Ever wondered what would you do if you could be everywhere, anytime? Meet Proxgy, a first of its kind global service launched during the Corona Virus pandemic which enables its users to book a real-world human avatar anytime at every serviceable place, and navigate the physical world through that proxy avatar while sitting at home with an immersive experience in a live manner. Proxgy lets the users book a real-world human avatar anytime and plan a virtual vacation at every serviceable place. The virtual travel tours include real-time sightseeing, travelling to the streets live and experience the culture by casting the Proxgy app’s video feed to your television.

Formed with an energized motto, ‘The New Normal is Here, Be Everywhere!’, Proxgy aims to change the way people navigate through their daily outdoor tasks by hailing a Proxgy through the Proxgy user app which links the user to their Proxgy. Proxgy uses patent-pending technologies to provide live video and audio stream to users via a proprietary smart helmet which has a 360-degree rotatable camera mounted on top. The camera access is controlled by the user via a multidirectional joystick control within the Proxgy user app, giving users a real-time immersive experience of the Proxgy’s surrounding Once a Proxgy accepts a user’s booking, the user is linked in an instantaneous ride-hailing manner to his or her Proxgy via a two-way audio, one-way video. The user can then see and listen live to what their Proxgy is seeing and hearing in the place of Proxgy’s service, while the user sits at home and asks their Proxgy to perform the tasks of his choosing via audio commands relayed to the Proxgy through the Proxgy’s service app. Proxgy aims to provide the travellers an experience of what it feels like to navigate the real world like a video game in a first-person view through a 360-degree camera-controlled option. This is achieved by providing the traveller with a responsive joystick controller on their Proxgy app while an actual human proxy responds real time to their audio commands and inputs.

Travellers have an option to receive the live feeds from Proxgy’s helmet on their app and view it on their phone screen, though a VR device or cast the feed to some bigger screens for an even more immersive virtual travel and live shopping experience. Ideated and conceptualized by Pulkit Ahuja, a serial entrepreneur, inventor and owner of multiple patents and author of 2 books including financial bestseller "Googled by God", the Proxgy core team consists of a myriad of industry stalwarts from data science, hardware, car rental, travel, marketing, and retail domains.

"Proxgy started as a dorm room service conceptualized for the elderly and other high risk-prone individuals as a pilot in New Delhi during the coronavirus citywide lockdown, wherein these people who were at a higher risk to coronavirus could stay safe at home while their younger, fitter proxgies navigated the city for them live using an off the shelf WhatsApp video call, helping them with their daily chores." said Pulkit Ahuja, Co-founder, Proxgy. The concept received such acceptance in its pilot stage that the team has now started expanding Proxgy services across multiple cities and other verticals such as retail, real-estate and errands.

The Proxgy team has also moved fast and upgraded to proprietary patent-pending technologies from the earlier used off the shelf video calling solutions that provided limited customizations. "These cutting edge technological innovations have helped us create a truly immersive and exceptional augmented reality experience for the end-user. Proxgy is now using 360-degree rotation cameras on Proxgy smart helmets, 3D viewing options, VR head controlled camera movements and one to many broadcasting abilities to provide the end-user an ultimate mix of the real and augmented worlds right at their home." added Pulkit Ahuja.

Proxgy is currently in beta and is accepting limited users every day. Users can request early access by visiting www.proxgy.com or downloading the Proxgy android app from Google Playstore and signing up for an exclusive invitation. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Don't kill your gran' - Britain sounds COVID alarm

British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious again about the coronavirus after fears the outbreak was slipping out of control in some areas. Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday - a sudde...

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows.The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending o...

Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

KOTA, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and cri...

Nalco in process of augmenting wind power capacity to 223.90 MW: CMD

State-run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore. National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco has established wind powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020