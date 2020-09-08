Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city's 85 beaches were first protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962. Shark nets are suspended from floats and run parallel to beaches.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:01 IST
Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip
Representative image Image Credit: pexels.com

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australia's Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queensland state Ambulance Service supervisor William Houghton said.

Paramedics determined he was already dead on the beach, he said. The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city's 85 beaches were first protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

Shark nets are suspended from floats and run parallel to beaches. Sharks can swim under the nets and around the ends of the nets. No details were immediately available about the shark.

A Senate inquiry in 2017 found that Queensland shark nets create more harm than good. The Senate committee said nets give beachgoers a false sense of security while entangling and killing protected marine species including whales and turtles. Australia's last fatal shark attack was north of the Gold Coast near Fraser Island on July 4. A 36-year-old spear fisherman died hours after he was bitten on a leg.

A 60-year-old surfer was killed by a 3-meter (10-foot) great white shark at an unprotected beach south of the Gold Coast near Kingscliff on June 7.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Don't kill your gran' - Britain sounds COVID alarm

British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious again about the coronavirus after fears the outbreak was slipping out of control in some areas. Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday - a sudde...

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows.The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending o...

Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

KOTA, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and cri...

Nalco in process of augmenting wind power capacity to 223.90 MW: CMD

State-run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore. National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco has established wind powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020