Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Technologies opens new centre in Colombo, to hire 3,000 people

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool. "We have already hired our first set of employees in the journey and we hope to take this number to over 3,000 people in the coming three years...We are very positive of the growth prospects we foresee in the country and looking forward to bringing in global opportunities to the local communities in Sri Lanka," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:04 IST
HCL Technologies opens new centre in Colombo, to hire 3,000 people

IT services major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has opened a global development centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and expects to hire over 3,000 people in the next few years for the facility. The new centre was inaugurated by Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay via a virtual ceremony, a statement said.

HCL's office in Colombo will have world-class infrastructure, multi-layered data and physical security protocols, and high-end systems to support its global customer base. The company will primarily focus on offering next-generation solutions to serve major blue-chip organisations, it added. The office in Colombo which currently has a seating capacity for more than 650 employees, already has over 100 new HCL local recruits. By the end of November 2020, HCL hopes to further add over 600 seats at this centre, it said.

"HCL plans to deploy about 3,000 people in the coming three to five years and of which 1,500 employees will start working in Sri Lanka in the next 18 months," it added. HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool.

"We have already hired our first set of employees in the journey and we hope to take this number to over 3,000 people in the coming three years...We are very positive of the growth prospects we foresee in the country and looking forward to bringing in global opportunities to the local communities in Sri Lanka," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.   For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring A Level, Higher National Diploma (HND) students through skills training and hiring program, it said adding that the company will also invite Sri Lanka expats to come back home and work with the firm. HCL noted that Sri Lanka is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global ITO and BPM market, and is among the best destinations for providing off-shore services for IT-enabled service as well as services related to finance and accounting, legal, insurance, banking, and telecommunications.

HCL had joined hands with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka in February 2020 to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services, and infrastructure Services..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO subscribed 8.40 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed 8.40 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 702-crore IPO, received bids for 19,53,36,630 shares against a total issue size of 2,32,59,55...

GIC Re reports Rs 557 cr loss for Jun quarter

State-owned reinsurer GIC Re on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 557.47 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.GIC Re said th...

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth...

Railways generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Over 8.09 lakh man-days of work have been generated by the Indian Railways in six states under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said Tuesday. As per a statement from the India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020