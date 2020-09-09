Left Menu
Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India.

MX Takatak goes from 0 to 1 billion daily video views in 1 month
MX Taka Tak Influencer. Image Credit: ANI

Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India. While there is no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps, MX TakaTak has clocked 15 million-plus video uploads and has set a new benchmark with its daily video views, growing from 0 to 1 billion-plus only within a month of its existence.

MX Takatak, in this short span, has also garnered over ten million daily active users and 45 million monthly active users with the average time spent per user per day is 20 min per user, and generating daily one billion-plus video views and 100 plus video views per user.

"Be it nurturing the talent of the young influencers who are associated with us, curating personalized content buckets that millions of users are watching on the app or the advertisers who come onboard to reach out to segmented audiences - MX Takatak has something to offer everybody. We're overwhelmed by the response the platform has received and we look forward to scaling new heights from here on," Elaborated Vivek Jain, COO - MX Player.

'MX TakaTak' provides a world-class home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short-form content and creation tools like a well organized and exhaustive background music library, advanced beautification tools, new & innovative effects/filters, sound mixing, and voice over recording, and much more to its digital superstars.

Currently, it hosts the largest number of one million-plus digital influencers including audience favorites such as Gima Ashi, Manjull Khattar, Somya Daundkar, Khusi Punjaban, and Ayush Yadav who have all chosen to be a part of the app.

Additionally, a lot of community influencers such as Neetu Bisht and Lakhan Pratap Singh have also joined the app. The app enjoys a 4.1 Star Rating on Google Play and ranks number one in the top free apps category on iOS. It offers short-form content across genres such as Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and many more.

This story is provided by MX Player. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

