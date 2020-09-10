42Gears Announces Zero-Day Readiness for Android 11

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:49 IST
As the wait for Android 11 finally ends, 42Gears proudly announces zero-day readiness for the latest update of the Android platform. 42Gears, a unified endpoint management solution provider recently recognized as an Honorable Mention in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for UEM report, states that the new version of its software is fully compatible with Android 11. With the release of Android 11, Google aims to make communication more people-centric, allow users to access and control their devices more easily, and ensure better privacy for users so they have more control over how the data on their devices are shared.

"As a UEM vendor, we realize how tremendously impactful everyone these new features will be," said Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "We have ensured that our tools are fully compatible with the changes on the platform so that our customers can freely enroll new Android 11 devices or upgrade existing devices to Android 11, without any service interruptions." Android 11 has brought a host of new features for developers to explore - device and media controls, conversation notifications, enhanced 5G support, one-time permissions, IME transitions, and a lot more. Google has also added new tools such as app exit reasons API, ADB incremental installs, compatibility toggles, Kotlin nullability annotations, and many others to help developers work faster. "This has been a long-awaited release. And the team has done a great job in ensuring that we are ready to support this platform as soon as it is released," added Gupta.

For more information on what Android 11 brings to the table, please click here. About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

