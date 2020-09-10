Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's Dis-chem joins list of retailers removing TRESemmé products from shelves

Dis-chem confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday, making it the fifth store to stop the sale of the products after the advert by TRESemmé showed an image of African black hair which it described as "frizzy and dull," while an example of white hair was referred to as "normal." The advert was posted on rival Clicks Group's website on Friday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:00 IST
S.Africa's Dis-chem joins list of retailers removing TRESemmé products from shelves

South Africa's Dis-Chem Pharmacies has joined a growing list of retailers removing TRESemmé products, a Unilever Plc brand, from their shelves after a hair advertisement was accused of being racist. Dis-chem confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday, making it the fifth store to stop the sale of the products after the advert by TRESemmé showed an image of African black hair which it described as "frizzy and dull," while an example of white hair was referred to as "normal."

The advert was posted on rival Clicks Group's website on Friday. Clicks removed the advert and apologised, as did TRESemmé South Africa. Unilever South Africa was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday grocer Pick n Pay said it had removed TRESemmé products from its shelves while it engages with the supplier. Shoprite's Checkers supermarket chain and Woolworths Holdings, which said it does not support "the racial biases expressed in the TRESemmé campaign", also removed the products. The advert caused an outcry on social media and sparked protests led by hard-left opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which demanded that Clicks stores be shut for at least a week. Clicks stores were closed on Wednesday but reopened on Thursday.

The amount of TRESemmé revenue at risk is quite small: Euromonitor reckons the brand has a 1.7% market share in the Middle East and Africa, implying around $100 million of 2019 annual sales out of Unilever's $60 billion. Yet the bigger worry is that the scandal affects Unilever's broader haircare business, which represents 12% of the total, or that its reputation in the African market suffers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Governor expresses displeasure at BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, last evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranauts Pali Hill office....

BJP asks members not to take name of party or OFBJP name during US election campaign

By Kumar Gaurav The BJP has instructed its members in the US to not use the partys name or that of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in the presidential polls there.BJP Foreign Affairs Department Chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale, speaking to ANI, ...

Nigeria's total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, says DMO

the Debt Management Office DMO on Wednesday has announced that Nigerias total public debt stock increased by about N2.38 trillion, as of June 30, according to a news report by Premium Times.In a statement, in Abuja, the agency said that the...

2 members of gang involved in duping nearly 800 people arrested

The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people by promising them lucky draw gifts for payment of a certain amount, officials said on ThursdayThe accused have been identified as Sunny Goel 28, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020