Android 11 to launch apps 20 percent faster

The recently launched Android 11 has numerous new features including the capability to launch applications at a 20 percent faster speed. According to The Verge, the new version of Android is supposed to work on devices that have a RAM of either 2GB or less.

Phones that support Android 11 will have the feature of grouped notifications from chat apps in the notification bar. Besides that, it also grants apps one-time permission for usage of things like microphones, and camera. Android 11 adds a gesture-based navigation system you can use to swipe around the phone's UI, reports The Verge. (ANI)