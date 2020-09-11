Latest update brings Amazon Music app to LG Smart TVs
Further, all compatible LG smart TV users can take the advantage of hands-free listening using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. Apart from this, LG's 2020 line up of Bluetooth Surround-ready TV can be connected to two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously for a virtual 4.0 surround sound.Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:14 IST
LG Electronics' OLED, NanoCell and smart LCD TVs are receiving a new software update that will bring the Amazon Music app to a wide range of models produced between 2016 and 2020.
Starting this week, LG will roll-out the update in key countries of Asia, Europe and the Americas, the company said in a press release on Friday. With Prime membership, LG TV owners can access up to two million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Other benefits included with Prime include ad-free and offline listening with unlimited skips.
On the other hand, the Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy unlimited access to 60 million ad-free songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Other benefits include on-demand and offline listening with unlimited skips.
Further, all compatible LG smart TV users can take the advantage of hands-free listening using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. Apart from this, LG's 2020 line up of Bluetooth Surround-ready TV can be connected to two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously for a virtual 4.0 surround sound.
Bringing Amazon Music support to LG TVs is another example of the added value benefits our customers receive after the initial purchase. LG's smart TVs are designed to combine everything that the customer could possibly want in one single seamless experience, from live television and sports events to the streaming of TV shows, movies, music and more.