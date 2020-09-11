Latest update brings Amazon Music app to LG Smart TVs

LG Electronics' OLED, NanoCell and smart LCD TVs are receiving a new software update that will bring the Amazon Music app to a wide range of models produced between 2016 and 2020.

Starting this week, LG will roll-out the update in key countries of Asia, Europe and the Americas, the company said in a press release on Friday. With Prime membership, LG TV owners can access up to two million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Other benefits included with Prime include ad-free and offline listening with unlimited skips.

On the other hand, the Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy unlimited access to 60 million ad-free songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Other benefits include on-demand and offline listening with unlimited skips.

Further, all compatible LG smart TV users can take the advantage of hands-free listening using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. Apart from this, LG's 2020 line up of Bluetooth Surround-ready TV can be connected to two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously for a virtual 4.0 surround sound.