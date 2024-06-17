The Unseen Pitfalls of AI: From Poisonous Recipes to Biased Decisions

Darwin University, Jun 17 (The Conversation) — Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous, but it is not without its flaws. Instances like poisonous recipes from a supermarket planner in New Zealand or erroneous legal advice from a New York City chatbot highlight the dangers.

AI systems function based on their training data, creating significant limitations. For example, an AI system trained on unbalanced crime data can lead to biased predictions, posing severe ethical issues. Ensuring balanced data sets, potentially through synthetic data generation, is essential to mitigating this risk.

Another problem arises when AI systems are trained offline and face real-time dynamics they weren't prepared for, leading to inaccurate predictions. Continuous online training presents a solution but brings its own set of challenges due to instability risks.

