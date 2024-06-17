Left Menu

The Unseen Pitfalls of AI: From Poisonous Recipes to Biased Decisions

Artificial intelligence is increasingly integrating into our daily lives, but it is far from perfect. From providing dangerous advice to making biased decisions due to faulty training data, AI systems demonstrate significant shortcomings. Understanding these issues and how they stem from the way AI is developed and trained is crucial to manage expectations and mitigate risks.

PTI | Darwin | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:37 IST
The Unseen Pitfalls of AI: From Poisonous Recipes to Biased Decisions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Darwin University, Jun 17 (The Conversation) — Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous, but it is not without its flaws. Instances like poisonous recipes from a supermarket planner in New Zealand or erroneous legal advice from a New York City chatbot highlight the dangers.

AI systems function based on their training data, creating significant limitations. For example, an AI system trained on unbalanced crime data can lead to biased predictions, posing severe ethical issues. Ensuring balanced data sets, potentially through synthetic data generation, is essential to mitigating this risk.

Another problem arises when AI systems are trained offline and face real-time dynamics they weren't prepared for, leading to inaccurate predictions. Continuous online training presents a solution but brings its own set of challenges due to instability risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024