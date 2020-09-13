IPFT develops disinfectants for surfaces, fruits & veggies

Left Menu
Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology ( IPFT) has developed alcohol-based disinfectant spray for surface application as well as water-based formulation to remove pesticides residues from fruits and vegetables.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 00:05 IST
IPFT has successfully developed two new technologies namely disinfectant spray for surface application and disinfectant spray for vegetables & fruits, an official statement said. Image Credit: texas.gov

Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology ( IPFT) has developed alcohol-based disinfectant spray for surface application as well as a water-based formulation to remove pesticides residues from fruits and vegetables. IPFT is an autonomous Institution under the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

IPFT has successfully developed two new technologies namely disinfectant spray for surface application and disinfectant spray for vegetables & fruits, an official statement said. The variety of surfaces like door handles, chair armrest, computer keyboard and mouse taps may transmit microbes to the individuals through direct or indirect contact.

Keeping this in view, IPFT has developed; alcohol-based "Disinfectant Spray" for the surface applications containing botanical anti-microbial which may be effective in prevention from various diseases caused by microbes, bacteria and virus. The formulation is volatile and evaporates quickly after disinfecting the surface and does not leave any stains, odour and residue etc. IPFT has also developed a disinfectant spray to remove pesticide residues leftover on the surface of fruits and vegetables, it said.

"Fruits & vegetables are basic food commodities and necessary component of daily nutrition. Sometime non-judicious uses of pesticide contaminate raw vegetables and fruits as pesticide residues persist on their surface and can cause health risk upon consumption," the statement said. To make fruits and vegetables 100 percent safe for human consumption, IPFT has developed a water-based formulation.

The decontamination procedure using the formulation is simple; vegetables or fruits are soaked in the diluted solution of this formulation for 15-20 minutes thereafter rinsed with fresh water. Gurugram-based IPFT was established in May 1991 and has been working towards the development of safer, efficient and environment-friendly pesticide formulations.

