Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on Sept 23

Samsung on Monday announced yet another virtual Unpacked event for the Galaxy fans around the world. The event titled 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' will be held on September 23 and will be livestreamed at Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET.

The upcoming Unpacked event will likely see the official launch of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) which was listed on Samsung's official website for the Philippines, last week. The Galaxy S20 FE will be the latest to join the S20 lineup which already has the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will feature a 6.5-inch IP68-certified Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have two variants- a 4G model powered by the Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 octa-core SoC and a 5G model equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset.

As for the cameras, the phone is said to host a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on a tiny punch-hole cutout and a triple camera module at the back which will include a 12-megapixel main lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W USB Type-C fast-charging and reverse charging. Further, there will be an in-display fingerprint reader for a quick unlock experience.

The official listing also confirmed that the phone will come with 128GB internal storage and support for Dual SIM connectivity. It will be available in Cloud Lavendar and Cloud Blue color options.