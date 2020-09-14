Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on Sept 23

The upcoming Unpacked event will likely see the official launch of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) which was listed on Samsung's official website for the Philippines, last week. The Galaxy S20 FE will be the latest to join the S20 lineup which already has the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:55 IST
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on Sept 23
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Monday announced yet another virtual Unpacked event for the Galaxy fans around the world. The event titled 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' will be held on September 23 and will be livestreamed at Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET.

The upcoming Unpacked event will likely see the official launch of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) which was listed on Samsung's official website for the Philippines, last week. The Galaxy S20 FE will be the latest to join the S20 lineup which already has the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will feature a 6.5-inch IP68-certified Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have two variants- a 4G model powered by the Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 octa-core SoC and a 5G model equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset.

As for the cameras, the phone is said to host a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on a tiny punch-hole cutout and a triple camera module at the back which will include a 12-megapixel main lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W USB Type-C fast-charging and reverse charging. Further, there will be an in-display fingerprint reader for a quick unlock experience.

The official listing also confirmed that the phone will come with 128GB internal storage and support for Dual SIM connectivity. It will be available in Cloud Lavendar and Cloud Blue color options.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard inks bancassurance tie up with Yes Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products. The partnership will provide the banks diverse customer b...

Second ODI loss a real punch in the guts for Australia: Warne

The 24-run loss to England in the low-scoring second ODI here must have been a real punch in the guts for Australia, says spin legend Shane Warne. After England posted 231 for nine on a surface on which runs were hard to come by, Australia ...

Killing of Mandya temple priests: Five arrested

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of three temple priests in Mandya after a brief encounter in the wee hours of Monday, police said. We have arrested five people while four others are absconding. In all, there are...

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020