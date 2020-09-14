SMT Launches TAVR Device Hydra in Central Europe

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technology Pvt Ltd), a global medical device company, focussed on innovative patient care in cardiovascular segment, headquartered in India today launched the Hydra TAVR device in Central Europe. Internationally renowned interventional cardiologists Prof. Marek Grygier and Prof. Maciej Lesiak deployed HYDRA successfully at Poland’s Szpital Kliniczny Przemienienia Pańskiego centre.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is an established treatment modality for patients who are at a high risk or unwilling to undergo open heart valve replacement surgery. The Hydra aortic valve is a self-expandable nitinol based supra annular aortic system with a mechanism for recapturing of the valve during deployment. This technology allows for precise placement of the valve and also ensures orthotopic deployment. Speaking about the successful launch, Marek Kurysz, Country Head of SMT Poland said, “This is a significant step forward for SMT in Central Europe. Structural Heart is really a team effort, thanks to Prof. Grygier and Prof. Lesiak for their trust, Prof. Lars Sondergaard, Dr. Ole DeBacker for their first class proctoring and the TAVI Research Centre (TRC) in Surat for their world class clinical back end support. Adding more on the procedure part, Prof. Marek Grygier said,” Hydra aortic valve extends the spectrum of self- expandable valves used in Poland. Based on ESC and Polish Cardiology Society guidelines TAVI operations are performed in patients with heavy stenosis of aortic valve and moderate/increased risk or contraindication to cardiac operation.” With Hydra valve, SMT strives to achieve greater length of patient care in the structural heart space just like they have done in the coronary interventions sector globally.

About SMT SMT is a global medical device company committed to make advanced medical technologies accessible to everyone across the world. With presence in 75 countries, SMT has achieved recognitions from the Ministry of Health Sciences & Technologies for its tremendous contributions in the field of Coronary healthcare. SMT also pioneered the introduction of biodegradable polymer in the cardiovascular segment. SMT will continue the journey to heal hearts by creating healthcare future promising for everyone.