Nokia's upgraded SON software promises zero-touch network automation for 5G

Nokia has launched its upgraded cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) software, promising zero-touch network automation for 5G that will help communication service providers (CSPs) enhance their operational efficiencies.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nokia's cognitive SON automatically detects, categorizes and solves network problems and leverage insights to further hone the solution itself, thereby reducing manual work and the risk of human error.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Finnish telecom company said its cognitive SON's zero-touch automation increased operational efficiency by 80 percent in a proof of concept exercise with a leading North American operator.

"This cognitive upgrade to our Nokia SON solution massively reduces the need for manual work and technical expertise when optimizing radio networks, allowing us to deliver our promise for a much more efficient and error-free process that will ultimately result in better network quality and reliability. It is a timely product and one that reinforces Nokia's software innovation leadership," said Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer of Nokia Software.

The software upgrades automatically without the need for the operator to manually trigger the request and offers programmability with a Software Development Kit (SDK) and open APIs to further increase speed and flexibility, all thanks to its cognitive functionalities.

Further, the cognitive SON software comes with a vendor-agnostic network slice management function to automate the radio slice life cycle and resource optimization.