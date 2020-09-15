Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Tizeti to deploy Nokia's LTE FWA solution to upgrade its network

With Nokia's FWA solution and AirScale Base Stations, Tizeti will fast-track broadband access and cost-effectively evolve its network in line with customer demand. Further, the Nokia Network Services Platform will help the company simplify its operations and cater to the changing market demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port Harcourt | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:32 IST
Nigeria's Tizeti to deploy Nokia's LTE FWA solution to upgrade its network
(Representative Image) Image Credit: storyblocks

Nigerian internet service provider Tizeti will deploy Nokia's Fastmile and Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology to provide more robust and high-speed internet services to over one million subscribers in the city of Port Harcourt, and the southwestern states of Edo and Ogun.

Utilizing Nokia's AirScale Base Station TDD-LTE and Fastmile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways that connect wirelessly to the existing network, the Nigerian mobile operator will deliver premium internet and Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to residences and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, the LTE technology will give Tizeti the flexibility to seamlessly migrate to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in the future.

With Nokia's FWA solution and AirScale Base Stations, Tizeti will fast-track broadband access and cost-effectively evolve its network in line with customer demand. Further, the Nokia Network Services Platform will help the company simplify its operations and quickly respond to the changing market demands.

"We are committed to providing the best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. We are confident that Nokia's proven technology and expertise will help us differentiate our services based on quality. This a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers," said Kendall Ananyi, CEO, Tizeti.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Niine and Rajasthan Royals join together, for IPL 2020 to make each run count

Gurugram Haryana India, September 15 ANIBusinessWire India Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is the principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals, for the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals are sporting Niine Sanitary Napkins logo at the r...

India Happiness Report 2020: State happiness rankings, impact of COVID-19 and thought leaders' insights

Gurugram Haryana India, September 15 ANIBusinessWire India The first all India Happiness Report covering all States and Union Territories measuring happiness across the country, what contributes to peoples happiness, the impact of COVID-19 ...

SpiceJet posts Rs 600.5 cr loss for Jun quarter

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It had posted a net profit of Rs 262.8 crore...

Refiners, offshore producers shut ahead of Hurricane Sally landfall

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Sallys landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020