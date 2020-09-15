Nigeria's Tizeti to deploy Nokia's LTE FWA solution to upgrade its network

Nigerian internet service provider Tizeti will deploy Nokia's Fastmile and Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology to provide more robust and high-speed internet services to over one million subscribers in the city of Port Harcourt, and the southwestern states of Edo and Ogun.

Utilizing Nokia's AirScale Base Station TDD-LTE and Fastmile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways that connect wirelessly to the existing network, the Nigerian mobile operator will deliver premium internet and Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to residences and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, the LTE technology will give Tizeti the flexibility to seamlessly migrate to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in the future.

With Nokia's FWA solution and AirScale Base Stations, Tizeti will fast-track broadband access and cost-effectively evolve its network in line with customer demand. Further, the Nokia Network Services Platform will help the company simplify its operations and quickly respond to the changing market demands.

"We are committed to providing the best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. We are confident that Nokia's proven technology and expertise will help us differentiate our services based on quality. This a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers," said Kendall Ananyi, CEO, Tizeti.