EU to build biomedical agency, convene health summit, says Von der Leyen

EU to build biomedical agency, convene health summit, says Von der LeyenReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:16 IST
The European Union will build its own agency for biomedical research and convene a global health summit in Italy next year in a bid to be better prepared for future pandemics, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
Von der Leyen said she would propose reinforcing the European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as creating a European agency for biomedical advanced research and development.
"And because this was a global crisis we need to learn the global lessons. This is why, along with Prime Minister Conte and the Italian G20 Presidency, I will convene a global health summit next year in Italy," she said told EU lawmakers in her annual 'state of the union' address.
ALSO READ
Italy minister's embrace of 'Blackface' memes spotlights racism
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market by end of 2020 - Italy minister
Dr Neena Malhotra named India's next envoy to Italy
Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after positive coronavirus test
Italy's former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus