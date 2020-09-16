Save the date! Mi Band 5 finally coming to India on Sept 29

After months of waiting, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has finally got a launch date for India and it's September 22. The popular fitness tracker will be unveiled at the 3rd edition of Xiaomi's Smart Living event and Amazon has put up a dedicated microsite for the same, giving a glimpse of the key features of the upcoming band like Yoga mode, snap charging, heart rate monitoring, etc.

Here comes the event you have been waiting for - The 3rd edition of #SmarterLiving.#SmarterLiving2021 - September 29th | 12 noonDO NOT share screenshots when you see it. 😉RT🔁with #SmarterLiving2021 to show your excitement.Hints in the visual below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fv8tiA4qHL — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2020

At the Smart Living 2021 event, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi Watch Revolve, an expected rebrand of the Mi Watch Color which was earlier launched in China. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and several health monitoring features including a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracker.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It is fuelled by a 125mAh battery that lasts up to 14-days in normal mode and 20-days in power-saving mode and supports magnetic charging.

For wireless connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Other notable features include a remote shutter, find my phone, call reminder, do not disturb mode and weather forecast, to name a few.

As for the health and fitness-related features, the fitness tracker supports a 24-hour heart rate monitoring function which according to the company is more precise as compared to the previous generations and sends vibrating reminders when the heart rate is too high. Further, it supports 24-hour sleep monitoring, personal activity intelligence, stress monitoring, guided breathing exercises, and women's health tracking.

The Mi Band 5 comes with 11 professional sports modes such as pool swimming, treadmill, freestyle, yoga, elliptical and rowing machine.

In China, the Mi Band 5's regular model is priced at CNY 189 (approx. Rs. 2,000) and the NFC variant is priced at CNY 229 (approx. Rs 2, 500). The fitness band's regular model is expected to be priced around Rs 2,400 in India.