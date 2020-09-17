New leak reveals full specs of the upcoming Realme Narzo 20 Pro

A fresh leak has revealed the full specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone which will be launching on September 21 along with two other phones- the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka stufflistings on Twitter, has shared the complete specs chart for the Narzo 20 Pro. As per the leak, the phone will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2.400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will adopt the MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability.

Further, there be a quad-camera setup at the back that will incorporate a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is said to come in White Knight and Black Ninja color options and in two memory configurations- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

Narzo 20A and Narzo 20

In addition, the tipster has shared the specifications of the Realme Narzo 20A and the Narzo 20. The Narzo 20A will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Coming to the optics department, there will be a 12MP triple camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Narzo 20A will come in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB memory configuration and two shades- Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 is said to feature a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There will be a 48+8+2MP triple camera module at the back.

The Narzo 20 will come in two configurations- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.