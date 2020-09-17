Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK accused of gross interference over parliamentary OneWeb investigation

Darren Jones, chair of the select committee, told a hearing on Thursday that the government had said it could not support the appearance of witness Tim Farrar from Telecom, Media and Finance Associates because he had advised on the deal. In a letter to Alok Sharma, Britain's business minister, he said: "To be clear, you have no such power to authorise witnesses to my committee and it is a gross interference with the work of parliament for the government to intervene in this way.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:41 IST
UK accused of gross interference over parliamentary OneWeb investigation
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

A parliamentary committee which investigates the British government's conduct has accused it of gross interference over a probe into its purchase of a stake in a collapsed satellite operator. The Business select committee said the government's Business department had prevented a witness from appearing in a session to discuss the government's $500 million purchase of a stake in OneWeb, which it made in July this year.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in reply that he welcomed the scrutiny but as the transaction had not closed he did not want the commercial discussions to be affected. British governments have generally taken a hands-off approach to business but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to invest in technology and infrastructure to re-shape and re-energize the industrial sector as it leaves the European Union.

The committee had launched an investigation into whether this particular "gamble" was a good use of taxpayers money and to review where OneWeb fitted into the overall space strategy. OneWeb, founded in 2014, planned to launch 650 satellites into low earth orbit to provide universal internet access but was locked in a constant struggle to raise funds.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March after its biggest investor, SoftBank Group Corp, pulled funding, prompting Britain and India's Bharti Global to join forces to buy it at auction. Darren Jones, chair of the select committee, told a hearing on Thursday that the government had said it could not support the appearance of witness Tim Farrar from Telecom, Media and Finance Associates because he had advised on the deal.

In a letter to Alok Sharma, Britain's business minister, he said: "To be clear, you have no such power to authorise witnesses to my committee and it is a gross interference with the work of parliament for the government to intervene in this way. "My committee is authorised by parliament to hold you, your colleagues and your department to account."

In his response Sharma suggested Farrar could take part in a confidential briefing or in a standard hearing when the transaction has concluded.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: CSK management presents 'Super Duper' awards ahead of tournament

Chennai Super Kings CSK think-tank presented some Super Duper awards to its players for their performance in the past seasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL. Usually, the CSK management holds a pre-season dinner, but this t...

3 Bangladeshis caught after crossing border in Bengal

Border Security Force personnel on Thursday apprehended three Bangladeshis including two women after they illegally crossed the international boundary in West Bengals Nadia district. Acting on a tip-off, the border guards were keeping a wat...

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020